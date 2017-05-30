Showers and storms returning for short workweek

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We are waking up this morning to calm winds and very little cloud cover here in Northeast Kansas. Temperatures are cool out there in the middle to upper 50s. Expect winds to remain fairly light over the next few days.

We could deal with once again few stray showers this morning, but it’s going to be mostly another sunny day for us as we head back to work for a short workweek. Enjoy this while it lasts because the remainder of the week will be marked by scattered chances for showers and storms beginning later on this afternoon as a weak front passes through. I’m not expecting any severe weather but a few storms could be strong with some small hail and very gusty winds being the primary hazards. Areas along and to the south of I-70 have the best shot of seeing some scattered storms.

We’ll still remain around our average high of 80 degrees the rest of the workweek and into the weekend with temperatures around the upper 70s to lower 80s. As we end May and start the month of June on Thursday. Our next best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will be early Thursday with better chances Friday into Saturday. Overall for right now, the threat of severe weather is relatively low. It’s something that we’ll continue watching and tracking over the next few days. The sunshine should make a full return as we go into Sunday and into next week. Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso