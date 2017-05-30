Slain boy’s case raises interest in child welfare oversight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Records showing that Kansas officials investigated claims of child abuse for several years before a boy was killed and fed to pigs may be strengthening some lawmakers’ desire for increased oversight of the child welfare system.

Records released last week show that the Kansas Department for Children and Families investigated claims of child abuse over several years and had contact with Adrian Jones’ father, Michael Jones, and stepmother, Heather Jones. The department said it could not substantiate the abuse claims.

The two are now serving life sentences connected to the boy’s death.

Some lawmakers are hoping to create a task force to review the foster care system. Adrian was never placed in foster care, but his family got services from a contractor that provides support services and foster care placement.