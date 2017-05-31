OSAGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is dead following an accident at a plastics packaging plant early Wednesday morning.

The Osage City Police Department was sent to a deadly accident at the Orbis Plastic Plant, located at 515 South 4th Street.

When officers arrived they found that Ruben Guadlaupe Chavira, 53, of Topeka, had died from injuries caused while he was operating a forklift.

According to information from the Osage City police department, Chavira was employed as a “Press Operator and Backup Grinder.” He had been employed at the plant since 2014.

Police said a co-employee of the plant discovered the accident.

The Coroner office responded to the scene for investigation and to make the official pronouncement of death. Orbis, OSHA, and the Coroner’s office will conduct further investigations.