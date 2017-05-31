1 person in jail after central Topeka stabbing

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to a stabbing in the 700 block of SW Tyler Tuesday night, just west of Topeka Boulevard.

Police said one victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect identified as Terrance D. Jackson, 41, was taken to jail on charges of aggravated battery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785234-0007.

