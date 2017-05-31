1 person taken to hospital after motorcycle and car collide in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injures after their motorcycle struck a Nissan Versa in Topeka.

The incident happened just before 8:00 Tuesday evening in the 100 block of SW 29th Street, just east of Kansas Avenue, when a motorcycle with a single rider was westbound and crossed over the median under a rail bridge into the eastbound traffic. The motorcycle then struck the Nissan Versa in the eastbound lane.

There were no injuries to the person inside the Nissan. The driver of the motorcycle was treated for serious injuries believed to not be life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

