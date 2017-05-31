3 drug arrests made in Marshall County

WATERVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Approximately half a pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and oxycontin were removed during a search warrant in Waterville, Kansas.

On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit partnered with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Waterville Police Department, and Blue Rapids Police Department to serve a search warrant in Waterville.

Three arrests were made during the service of the search warrant—John Haver, 61, Calley Hanshaw, 41, and Jose Martinez, 39.

All three were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and oxycontin with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. All three are currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.