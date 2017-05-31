Kansas lawmakers closer on schools, face more talks on taxes

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are moving closer to approving a plan to increase state spending on public schools even as agreement keeps eluding them on raising taxes.

The Senate gave first-round approval just after midnight Tuesday to a bill phasing in an increase in education funding of roughly $230 million over two years. Senators planned to take final action Wednesday.

The House has its own plan to phase in a $285 million increase over two years. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s $4 billion a year in education funding is in adequate.

Outside of school funding, Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019. But the House voted 85-37 against a bill to raise $1.2 billion over two years with higher income taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

