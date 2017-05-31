Kickoff times for first three K-State, KU football games announced

On Wednesday afternoon the kickoff times for Kansas State & Kansas football’s non-conference games were announced:

September 2, 2017:

SE Missouri State at Kansas – 6:00 p.m. on JTV

Central Arkansas at Kansas State – 6:10 p.m. on K-StateHD

September 9, 2017:

Charlotte at Kansas State – 11:00 a.m. on FS1

Central Michigan at Kansas – 3:00 p.m. on FSN

September 16, 2017:

Kansas at Ohio – 1:00 p.m. on ESPN3

Kansas State at Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

The kickoff times for Big 12 games will be released at a later date.