Largest Chinese animal vaccine company to open labs, offices in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The largest animal vaccine company in China announced Wednesday that it will open a research lab and offices in the Kansas State University Office Park, located on the north side of campus.

Officials for Jinyu Bio-technology Co., LTD, said that this is the first time that the company has established facilities in the United States. The company said it will focus its work on the research and design of vaccines for swine and cattle, as well as developing educational materials for Chinese companies and veterinarians.

Jinyu Bio-technology plans to employ 4-6 scientists. The company has researched the Manhattan location for nearly two years and was drawn to its connection with the region known as the KC Animal Health Corridor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jinyu to our Corridor community and look forward to the company’s leadership and effort,” said Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor.

Jinyu Chairman Chongyu Zhang said the company’s decision was based on a belief that Manhattan and Kansas State University are “in the forefront of animal health research that is relevant to Chinese animal agriculture and the world.”

“Manhattan is the home to many world renowned scientists in the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Biosecurity Research Institute, and the future National Bio and Agro-defense Facility,” said Zhang.

Peter Dorhout, vice president for research said the partnership further advances the university’s goal to become a top 50 public research university by 2025.

“K-State’s 2025 strategic plan encourages us not only to create a culture of excellence that results in increased research activities, but also to fully engage with people and build necessary infrastructure.”

Jinyu’s Manhattan operations will be located in Phase II of the K-State Office Park, which is scheduled to break ground in July. The company will begin operations in 2018.