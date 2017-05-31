Leisure of golf holds big health benefit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of calories burned all while having a little fun.

If you haven’t been doing so already, new research suggests you might want to take a swing at golf.

The activity may be less intense than sports like football or basketball, but hitting the links has its fair share of benefits.

According to Macmillian Cancer Research Center, during your run of the mill round of golf, you walk anywhere from four to eight miles – taking anywhere between 11,000 and 16,000 steps as you make your way from hole to hole.

Local golfer Joann Rote said, “I used to walk 18,” when asked about her golf regimen. She told KSNT News she’s active in the sport because of the exercise, but 84-years-old has only been walking nine holes recently.

With the average round of golf lasting around 240 minutes, you far exceed the health departments recommendation of 30 minutes of low intensity cardiovascular exercise with each swing of the club.

Because the sport is low impact, researchers say you can keep up with it as you age – making it an attractive way to stay fit for golfer Carlene Maag.

“My thought is I can either do the treadmill or I can walk the golf course…which would you do?”

Carrying your own clubs, you’ll burn nearly 2,000 calories per round of golf.