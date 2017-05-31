Lyon County officials looking for man involved in pursuit and burglary

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Lyon County are looking for a man who was involved in a pursuit and burglary.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports they are seeking the location of Jeremiah Mckenzie, 31, who was involved in a pursuit with the sheriff’s office and the Kansas Highway Patrol last Friday. He is also a person of interest in a burglary to a barn in the 1700 block of Road G where authorities said a Polaris Ranger was stolen.

Mckenzie is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Mckenzie has ties to Wichita and southeast Kansas and is also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the location of Mckenzie are asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205, or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.