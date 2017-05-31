Man sentenced in teen’s death at Kansas City water park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The last of three Kansas City men convicted in the death of a teenager at a Kansas City water park has been sentenced to prison.

Nineteen-year-old Ce-Antonyo Kennedy was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his role in the death of 14-year-old Alexis Kane at The Bay Water Park.

Kennedy was convicted in April of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Two other men were convicted in the death of Alexis, who was beaten and stabbed at the park. Friends told police she was killed after meeting someone she was communicating with on Facebook.

Isaac Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. And Dominic McDaniel was sentenced to five years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

