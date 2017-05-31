Manhunt for Mayetta man ends in South Dakota

Michael Dorsch, 31, of Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the help of South Dakota Law Enforcement, a manhunt is over for a Michael Dorsch, 31, of Mayetta. He was captured shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night in a Sioux Falls, South Dakota Walmart store where he was hiding.

Dorsch is wanted on an outstanding Jackson County warrant for aggravated battery and child endangerment in connection with the alleged battery of a woman on the evening of May 4th near Mayetta. A manhunt was established for Dorsch that evening.

Dorsch was captured after a cooperative effort between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police believe he had been hiding in the Sisseton, South Dakota area some 160 miles north of Sioux Falls.  The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information in the case that led to Dorsch’s capture.

