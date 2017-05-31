Officials investigating 2 Topeka arson fires, 1 person arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are investigating two structure fires in Topeka that are believed to have been intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to one structure fire Tuesday morning at 11:00 at 2730 SE Golden Avenue, just east of California Ave. When crews arrived they found a two story apartment building with smoke and flames coming from the second story. One victim, a man, was rescued and transported to a local hospital with injures believed to be non-life threatening.

Early investigation indicated the fire was intentionally set and caused an estimated $75,500 in damages. The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal also helped with this investigation.

Another structure fire reported at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday was located at 618 SW 8th Ave., near Topeka High School. When crews arrived they discovered smoke coming from a two story apartment. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found that all occupants had made it out safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is also believed to have been intentionally set. The estimated amount of damaged was estimated to be $2,000.

A suspect identified as Donald R. Davis, 50, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail for aggravated arson.

Anyone with information on these fires are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.