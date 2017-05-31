Pair jailed after Monday afternoon search near I-70

By Published:

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men from out of state are behind bars in Wabaunsee County.

The two were in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Kansas Highway Patrol at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 341 on Interstate 70, that’s just a mile east of the Maple Hill exit.

The patrol said the pair took off on foot after their car was stopped. A search began in the immediate area involving a KHP plane and a number of KHP troopers. One of the suspect’s was located at about 3:20 p.m. north of I-70 in a rural area.

The other suspect was taken into custody about 15 minutes later on the south side of Interstate. The KHP reports a gun was found inside the vehicle.

The two are jailed in Wabaunsee County where they are being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff.

 

