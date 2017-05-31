Royals fall to Tigers in series finale

By Published:
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands a new ball to starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton hit two-run doubles with two outs in the third inning as the Detroit Tigers held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (0-5) walked the bases loaded before giving up the doubles on consecutive pitches.

Victor Martinez and Alex Avila homered for the Tigers, who completed a 4-7 three-city trip.

Kennedy was pulled after three innings, allowing five runs, four hits and three walks. Kennedy is 0-7 in 13 starts since he last won on Sept. 11. He threw 41 pitches in the third.

