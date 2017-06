TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Topeka Police Department, a 17-year-old teenager is in the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Central Topeka near SW Western Ave. and SW 16th St.

Watch commander says the teenage male was dropped off at Stormont Vail Health in a private car. KSNT News is told he is in critical condition and his injuries are life-threatening.

There are no possible suspects at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.