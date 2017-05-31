Topeka’s Payless ShoeSource store on Wanamaker may close

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over 100 more Payless ShoeSource stores will be closing in the future after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 4, 2017.

Payless announced the first 400 stores that would be closing on April 5, including stores in Emporia, Hutchinson, Liberal and Great Bend.

Payless also said additional stores could be closing pending ongoing negotiations including the store located on 1801 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka.

Payless released a new list on May 24 announcing that over 112 more stores would be closing including stores in Wichita and Derby.

Payless said they are seeking U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval to close the 112 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and they are seeking authority to close up to an additional 296 stores in those regions.

A spokeswoman for Payless released the following statement to KSNT News:

“As part of Payless’ Chapter 11 restructuring, we are taking steps to further rationalize our store fleet in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We do not anticipate store closures in other markets as a result of this action, including Latin America and Canada.”

“We remain hopeful that these negotiations will be successful and provide us with the ability to avoid additional closures.”