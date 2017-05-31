Warm weather, storm chances to end May 2017

We’re tracking another nice day to close out the month of May. Expect lots of sunshine with highs rebounding into the lower 80s this afternoon. We’re still watching for a few thunderstorms to develop by the evening hours, though. Most of the rain chances will happen after dinnertime tonight, along/south of I-70. There is currently a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe storms with this system. Locally heavy rain, high winds and large hail are possible – mainly along/south of I-35. This forecast is classic ‘late May’ in Northeast Kansas – expect a little bit of everything. Also count on a rather nice day before the storms start to pop late afternoon/early evening.

The rest of the storm system will slide through our neck of the woods tonight. That’s why Thursday’s rain chances mainly happen before lunchtime. In other words, tomorrow’s forecast will be the opposite of today. Expect some locally heavy rain rumbling through during the morning hours and then we’ll dry things out for the afternoon. Highs will approach 85° for the first day of June 2017! For some context, our average high temperature is 80° for this time of the year. Believe it or not, but the 7-Day forecast features seasonal temps each and every day – with Friday being the warmest of the bunch. There’s still a chance for some more thunderstorms on Friday, but recent computer models are pushing them off until Saturday. If that trend holds, highs will likely boost into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. It’s also worth mentioning that the humidity levels will be rising a bit during this stretch too. Summer is just three weeks away…

If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday – pack the rain gear. We’re still 3+ days out, but it looks like more locally heavy rain is possible on Saturday. Just like today’s forecast – most of the thunderstorm activity will fire up into the afternoon/evening hours. There’s still tons of ‘wiggle room’ in terms of timing and intensity with the weekend storms, but if the timing holds somewhat consistent – Sunday looks much drier. In fact, as it stands right now, Sunday is only featuring about a 20% chance for a leftover shower. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days – as is always the case this time of the year, the forecast is best served on a day-by-day basis. Yes, thunderstorms will be around this week and for part of the weekend – but they won’t dominate the forecast either. In other words, there will be tons of rain-free over the next several days – with sunshine to boot. Stay tuned.

The first full week of June will likely be quiet and sun-filled. Gazing deeper into the crystal ball shows ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs around 80° for the first half of next week. This weather remains great for grilling and doing whatever you need to do outside. It’s hard to believe the year is almost half way over…

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert