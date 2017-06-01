Adopt-A-Pet: June 1, 2017

It’s that time of week again – time for another round of Adopt-A-Pet. I want to introduce you all to Stevie the cat! Stevie is a special needs cat. She came into Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) blind. Stevie is a 2 year old domestic short hair mix who is adorable and loves to rub up against your hand. Because of her blindness, if you make light patting sounds on a surface, she knows exactly where you are!

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor at HHHS in Topeka, says “She hears really well, so she adapts to voices. But she just needs a quiet home to adjust – she is a very loving cat in need of a good home.”

Ms. Allen also suggests Stevie would do well in a home without small children because of her poor eye-sight. Otherwise, she’ll just need some time to explore her new surroundings and be happy to call it home with a wonderful, caring furrr-ever family.

I have a couple pooches for you to meet, as well. Here’s Oscar the dog! Oscar is a handsome 2-year-old German shepherd/Saint Bernard mix. He loves to run around the yard, play watch dog and go for long walks. Oscar would do best in a home with older children because he’s very protective. He’s just a friendly guy with a lot of love to give to the right…patient family.

Last but certainly not least is Rosie – the bull mastiff mix. Rosie is six years old, but her age definitely does not slow her down. She loves playing with toys…especially squeakers! Playing fetch with tennis balls is another one of her favorites. Rosie will probably do best in a home without any small children because she’s a very active dog. She just needs a family to be patient and loving with her.

That’s it – another Adopt-A-Pet segment in the books. Remember, all of the animals you saw today are available – right now – at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. There are so many future pets just waiting to be your new best friend and together we can clear the animal shelters. Until next time – give your pets some extra lovin’!

– KSNT StormTrack Meteorologist Kyle Borchert