Families head to the Flint Hills Rodeo for the 80th time

STRONG CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been a tradition for eight decades and it all started in the backyard of the Roberts Ranch.

Thursday night marked the start of the 80th annual Flint Hills Rodeo. The rodeo takes place in the small town of Strong City, Kansas, just west of Emporia.

Although the rodeo takes place in a town of just under 500 people, it draws participants and fans from all across the state and even from across the country.

The Flint Hills Rodeo has all of the traditional rodeo events from bull riding to barrel racing.

Dow Wilson, The Flint Hills Rodeo Director, says it’s a big weekend for rodeos across the country, but right now all eyes are on them.

“We’re drawing a record number of entries this year,” said Wilson.

The rodeo even draws first-timers too.

Barrel Racer Jayden Stinchcomb said, “It’s my first year coming to a PRCA rodeo, but I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to meet everybody.”

Organizers of the event say none of it would be possible without the support from the community.

For more information about the rodeo click here: http://www.flinthillsrodeo.org/.

