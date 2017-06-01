Kansas Legislature exempts hospitals from concealed carry

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)  –  The Kansas Legislature voted Thursday afternoon to exempt hospitals, mental institutions and nursing homes from having to allow concealed carry. This comes exactly one month before a law goes in effect that allows Kansans to carry weapons in public buildings.

The Senate voted 24-16 to send the bill to the House after four hours of debate. The House approved this proposal 91-33 after a heated floor debate.

“I wonder how many of those parents wish that one of those teachers had a gun,” said Rep. Randy Garber (R-Sabetha), talking about the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

“You absolutely can defend the second amendment while also making this exclusion,” said Rep. Melissa Rook (R-Fairway).

The bill now heads to Gov. Sam Brownback’s office, except some in the House question whether he will sign it.

 

