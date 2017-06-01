Kansas Senate OKs keeping guns out of hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

The 24-16 vote Thursday came after senators rejected a proposal backed by the National Rifle Association to narrow the scope of the bill. The measure goes next to the House.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards.

The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and the university’s teaching hospital.

The NRA and other gun-rights advocates wanted to limit the exemption to fewer institutions and only to certain areas in those facilities.

