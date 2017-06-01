Kansas Senate rejects effort to block gun debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has rejected an attempt by one of its most conservative Republicans to block a debate on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

The Senate took up the measure Thursday.

Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha forced a vote on killing the measure outright before debating it. But the vote was 27-12 to go ahead with the debate.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.