Kansas Senate rejects effort to narrow gun bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has rejected a National Rifle Association-backed proposal to narrow the scope of a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

Senators voted 24-16 against an amendment from Senate President Susan Wagle. The Wichita Republican’s plan would have allowed only state hospitals, community mental health centers and the University of Kansas Health System to keep banning concealed guns and only in certain areas.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards.

The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the university’s health system and teaching hospital.