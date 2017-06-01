New website created for food safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — There’s a new website where you can make complaints regarding food at restaurants and stores.

It’s called foodsafetykansas.org. If you have a complaint about your food and don’t get sick use the Kansas Department of Agriculture form. However, if you have gotten sick use the left side which goes to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE will begin an outbreak investigation if the complaint involves multiple people from different households. You can also use this form if you see any pests or a worker not washing their hands.

KDHE also accepts phone calls at 1-877-427-7317. You can call the Department of Agriculture at 785-564-6767 or email them at kda.fsl@ks.gov