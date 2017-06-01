Shawnee County Sports Council announces 2017 H.S. nominees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Council announced its Class of 2017 high school student-athlete nominees. The recognition banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Fall Female

Mikayla Keeling – Topeka High

Bailey Chinn – Seaman

Jazz Sweet – Shawnee Heights

Sarah Smith – Topeka West

Mady Myers – Hayden

Torey Burkhardt – Silver Lake

Imari Jones – Highland Park

Sara Shinn – Rossville

Avery Munns – Washburn Rural

Fall Male

Dalton Cowan – Seaman

Wyatt Hubert – Shawnee Heights

Corey Thomas – Topeka High

Coban Gonzalez – Topeka West

Tomas Stringer – Hayden

Deam Honas – Silver Lake

Jacob Bradshaw – Rossville

Phillip White – Highland Park

Hunter Browning – Washburn Rural

Winter Female

Shyanne Osterhaus – Seaman

Marissa Patterson – Shawnee Heights

Amanda Hill – Rossville

Lauryn Davis – Topeka West

Madison Weaver – Hayden

Kayla Lane – Silver Lake

Tamira Carter – Highland Park

Chelsea Brown – Washburn Rural

Winter Male

Dawson Podlena – Seaman

Trey Brown – Shawnee Heights

Jackson Palmer – Topeka High

Scott Wilson – Hayden

Ryan Wagner – Silver Lake

Lazura Osayande – Highland Park

Nathan Iles – Washburn Rural

Spring Female

Savannah Guy – Topeka West

Darian Hillebert – Hayden

Alex Ferguson – Silver Lake

Faith Rottinghaus – Shawnee Heights

Janet Tellez – Highland Park

Elena Almoguera – Topeka High

McKynley Larson – Seaman

Lora Shinn – Rossville

Laurel Haley – Washburn Rural

Spring Male

Zach Shima – Topeka West

Robert Schmidt – Hayden

Dalton Dultmeier – Silver Lake

Cole Emerson – Shawnee Heights

Zion Meadows – Highland Park

Reese Emert – Seaman

Brayden White – Washburn Rural

Christopher Gernon – Topeka High

Inspirational Female

Alyssa Conway – Shawnee Heights

Darian Hillebert – Hayden

Taylor Bittner – Rossville

Raven Meadows – Highland Park

McKynley Larson – Seaman

Mallory Shuler – Washburn Rural

Inspirational Male

Cole Emerson – Shawnee Heights

Billy Wagemaker – Topeka High

Walker Bassett – Seaman

Kendall Sutton – Hayden

D’Andre Phillips – Highland Park

Nikolas Connolly – Washburn Rural