Shawnee County Sports Council announces 2017 H.S. nominees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Council announced its Class of 2017 high school student-athlete nominees. The recognition banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.
Fall Female
Mikayla Keeling – Topeka High
Bailey Chinn – Seaman
Jazz Sweet – Shawnee Heights
Sarah Smith – Topeka West
Mady Myers – Hayden
Torey Burkhardt – Silver Lake
Imari Jones – Highland Park
Sara Shinn – Rossville
Avery Munns – Washburn Rural
Fall Male
Dalton Cowan – Seaman
Wyatt Hubert – Shawnee Heights
Corey Thomas – Topeka High
Coban Gonzalez – Topeka West
Tomas Stringer – Hayden
Deam Honas – Silver Lake
Jacob Bradshaw – Rossville
Phillip White – Highland Park
Hunter Browning – Washburn Rural
Winter Female
Shyanne Osterhaus – Seaman
Marissa Patterson – Shawnee Heights
Amanda Hill – Rossville
Lauryn Davis – Topeka West
Madison Weaver – Hayden
Kayla Lane – Silver Lake
Tamira Carter – Highland Park
Chelsea Brown – Washburn Rural
Winter Male
Dawson Podlena – Seaman
Trey Brown – Shawnee Heights
Jackson Palmer – Topeka High
Scott Wilson – Hayden
Ryan Wagner – Silver Lake
Lazura Osayande – Highland Park
Nathan Iles – Washburn Rural
Spring Female
Savannah Guy – Topeka West
Darian Hillebert – Hayden
Alex Ferguson – Silver Lake
Faith Rottinghaus – Shawnee Heights
Janet Tellez – Highland Park
Elena Almoguera – Topeka High
McKynley Larson – Seaman
Lora Shinn – Rossville
Laurel Haley – Washburn Rural
Spring Male
Zach Shima – Topeka West
Robert Schmidt – Hayden
Dalton Dultmeier – Silver Lake
Cole Emerson – Shawnee Heights
Zion Meadows – Highland Park
Reese Emert – Seaman
Brayden White – Washburn Rural
Christopher Gernon – Topeka High
Inspirational Female
Alyssa Conway – Shawnee Heights
Darian Hillebert – Hayden
Taylor Bittner – Rossville
Raven Meadows – Highland Park
McKynley Larson – Seaman
Mallory Shuler – Washburn Rural
Inspirational Male
Cole Emerson – Shawnee Heights
Billy Wagemaker – Topeka High
Walker Bassett – Seaman
Kendall Sutton – Hayden
D’Andre Phillips – Highland Park
Nikolas Connolly – Washburn Rural