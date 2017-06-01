SpaceX recycling cargo ship for 2nd launch to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is on the verge of launching its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station.

An unmanned Falcon rocket is set to lift off early Thursday evening from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center with a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago.

The same capsule is back for take two after a few modifications and much testing. The first-stage booster for this flight is new, but as is now the custom, will attempt to return to Cape Canaveral following liftoff. It’s all part of the company’s long-term effort to save time and money. NASA considers it a worthy pursuit.

Besides the usual supplies, the 6,000-pound shipment includes mice and flies for research, a new kind of roll-up solar panel and a neutron star detector.