Warm days, scattered storms continue

We’re tracking what’s left of a disturbance that’s done nothing but bring surprising amounts of rain and hail to Northeast Kansas. Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms continue throughout the first half of today – eventually giving way to ‘partly sunny’ skies and seasonal temperatures. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 80° and we’ll be at/above that seasonal standard each and every day, over the next week. Friday remains the ‘pick of the week’ as temperatures soar into the upper 80s under wall-to-wall sunshine. Humidity levels will be on the rise too – so we’ll be talking about a HEAT INDEX in the 90s to end the week!

Believe it or not, but summer is less than three weeks away. The ‘Summer Solstice’ is June 20th…the longest day of the year. Between now and then, the sun will come up earlier and earlier and it will go down later and later. The overall weather pattern looks decidedly summer-like too with lots of sunshine in the days ahead. But with summer sunshine and humidity comes the chance for a couple thunderstorms too. We’re watching Saturday for a pretty decent chance at more rain. Widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely (things can still change) but we’ll probably be dodging raindrops most of the afternoon. We’ll keep a leftover shower/storm in the forecast heading into Sunday, but most of Northeast Kansas will enjoy ‘mostly sunny’ skies to end the first weekend in June. Despite the early weekend rain chances, still expect highs in the lower 80s. It’s also worth noting that it won’t be raining everywhere, all the time. A lot like the recent forecast, some places will be seeing sunshine, while others pick-up some heavy rain and maybe some hail.

To be blunt, the longer range computer models are all over the place for next week. The common trend is a dry and sunny one, but a few models suggest more random showers and storms moving through our area. We’ll keep our eyes on the extended forecast over the next several day and we’ll likely take it on a day-by-day and hour-by-hour basis. We want to make sure you know exactly what to expect, especially this time of the year when school’s out and your calendars become extremely busy with vacations and outdoor activities. The best chance for storms over the next 7 days looks to be Saturday, but again, we’ll continue tweaking the forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert