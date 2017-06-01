Women’s purse stolen at cemetery on Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman’s purse was stolen while visiting her grandparent’s grave over Memorial Day weekend.

This happened at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.

Tahara Wilson says that her purse, along with all of her debit and credit cards, were stolen and charged multiple times before being declined.

Someone with Mount Hope Cemetery told us that camera’s only cover the chapel, but haven’t received many reports similar to this most recent case.

If you have any information, you’re advised to call Crime Stoppers.