WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a house fire in central Wichita. It happened in the 300 block of North Ash just around 1 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department confirms one victim is dead, and one firefighter was injured as well.

Second street is blocked between Grove and I-135.

The cause of fire is unknown, and officials tell KSN-TV the victim was found in the basement.