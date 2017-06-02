101-year-old Topeka woman ready for high school reunion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 101-year-old Topeka woman is getting ready for her 83rd high school reunion. Dorothy Priddy graduated from Seaman High School in 1934. She has many fond memories of that time, but she admits she didn’t spend a lot of time studying.

“I walked from Seaman High School over to Woolworth’s to work for 10 cents an hour. That’s how much I got paid,” said Priddy.

On Sunday she will go to the Seaman Annual Alumni Banquet. It’s her first alumni event in decades and she said she’s a little nervous.

“Out of my class I think there’s only about two left. There were 65,” said Priddy.

She’s excited to see the renovation to her old high school. The building she went to school is now the district office at the corner of Tyler and Lyman.

While it’s been decades, she said she remembers Seaman High fondly. After she graduated she worked in the cafeteria for three years and looks forward to seeing the “kids” she used to work with.

“We always had fun, no matter what we did,” said Priddy.

The Seaman Alumni Annual Banquet is Sunday from 4-7 pm at Seaman High School.