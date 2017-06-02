A taste of summer for the first weekend in June

We’re tracking a fantastic to end to a wacky week of weather. For the first time this week, we’ll have a day without rain chances! High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with a little help from returning south winds. Combine a warm breeze with some early June sunshine and we’ll have our warmest day since May 16th. Humidity levels continue to rise too – expect a heat index (what it will actually feel like outside) in the lower 90s. For some context, our average high temperature is 81° for this time of the year. We’ve had fairly seasonal temperatures lately, but for the most part, temps have been ‘below average’ for a few weeks now. If summer is your favorite season, you’ll love the forecast today!

We’re still watching for some thunderstorms to develop this weekend. The timing and intensity are coming into to focus a bit better too. Most of this weekend will be dry. In fact, the widespread rain chances for Saturday don’t look as organized anymore! With that being said, showers and storms are likely on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be quick-moving and severe weather is NOT expected. So, if you have some outdoor plans after 1pm or so tomorrow, plan on packing the rain gear just in case. The rain activity looks scattered, so it won’t be raining heavily everywhere – just something to keep in mind. Despite some additional cloud cover and that 30% for rain on Saturday, highs will likely hangout in the lower 80s. We’ve dropped Sunday’s rain chance completely – expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies to end the first week of June 2017. Highs will bounce back into the upper 80s on Sunday too. In other words, a VERY similar forecast to today. It will be a great, summer-like week – just don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a couple raindrops on Saturday afternoon.

‘Mostly sunny’ skies prevail for most of next week. We’ll keep highs slightly ‘above average’ as mid-80s seem about right next Monday – Friday. At this point, rain chances will try to move back in as next week unfolds. We’re watching our next storm system to approach Northeast Kansas by next Wednesday or Thursday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint next week’s rain chances, so we’ll keep our eyes on them and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert