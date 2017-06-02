Amber Alert issued for three Kansas Boys

WICHITA, KAN.(KSNT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for three Kansas boys.

Police are looking for 12-year-old William Thompson III, 5-year-old Ethan A. Thompson, and 2-year-old Damien A. Wright.

Their disappearance is related to a deadly fire in Wichita 321 N. Ash St, Wichita, KS. Firefighters found a woman dead inside the home.

The Wichita Police Department consider the death suspicious. The identity of the woman found dead has not been released. Wichita police believe that there are three children associated with the woman found dead. They also believe the boys are with a person they consider a suspect.

The suspect is Dane Wright, a 29-year-old male. He has been described as weighing 158 lbs, 6′ tall, hazel eyes and balding.

Wright is believed to be driving a 2001 Ford Focus 4dr with license plate 718JHX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

