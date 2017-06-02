Black Eyed Peas are still Fergalicious: Fergie didn’t leave

MESFIN FEKADU, The Associated Press Published:
Fergie
FILE - In this July 10, 2016, file photo, U.S. singer Fergie performs at the Wireless Festival in north London. Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am said in a recent interview that Fergie is no longer in the group, but later said the songstress “will always be a Pea.” In the interview, will.i.am says that “nobody is replacing Fergie” and that the Black Eyed Peas are working on a new project. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Boom Boom Pow: Fergie is still a member of the Black Eyed Peas.

A representative for the singer tells The Associated Press that the songstress has not left the group, even though a magazine reported Thursday that will.i.am said she was no longer in the group.

Fergie’s representative said Friday she is “concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it.” Because of her album commitments, Fergie will not perform with the Black Eyed Peas at two events this weekend: Saturday’s opening ceremony for the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, and Sunday’s charity concert in Manchester, England, alongside Ariana Grande.

Related Posts