NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found last week.

The sheriff’s office reports the deceased has been identified as Scott A. Riggs, 40, of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Riggs body was found on the morning of May 24, 2017 near State Highway 62, about half a mile south of 32nd Road . He was entered into NCIC as a missing person by the West Frankfort Police on May 22, 2017.

No further information has been released at this time.