Chiefs release WR Jeremy Maclin

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said. “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

“These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy who I’ve grown close with on and off the football field over the years,” said Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. “I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Crazy business this is…appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017