Germanfest opens in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT ) — Preparations are almost done for the popular two day event, Germanfest. You can expect to see people from all over coming to eat authentic German food this weekend. The festival will have food like kraustrudels, sauerbraten, German sausage and sage balls and noodles. Along with the food there will be an auction, bingo, polka dance — and a 5k run/walk. You’ll also see the Chardon Polka Band performing who are coming in from Ohio.

“This year we have a car,” Father Tim Haberkorn with Sacred Heart St. Joseph Catholic Church said. “A 2016 Toyota Corolla. It’s got about 14 to 15,000 miles on it, practically brand new. And we’ll have a drawing on that.”

The purpose of Germanfest is to raise money to support their parish and Holy Family Catholic School. Below is the list of the menu and events:

Saturday’s Menu includes Homemade German Sausage, Bratwurst, Krautstrudels, Dumpling w/GreenBeans and Ham, German Potato Salad, German Coleslaw, Delicious Desserts

Sunday’s Menu includes Sauerbraten, Pork and Sauerkraut, Dumplings w/Green Beans & Ham, Krautstrudels, German Potato Salad, Noodles & Sage Balls. Also serving Delicious Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Rolls, and Delectable Desserts

Saturday, June 3, 2017

8 a.m. Brat Trot

4 p.m. Outdoor Holy Mass, in German (Heilige Messe im freien, auf Deutsch)

5 p.m. German Food Line, Bier Garten, and Snack Bar

Bazaar: Silent Auction, Fancy Booth, Jewelry Booth, Basket Booth, Country Store, T-shirts and Souvenirs, Book Booth, Pull Tabs, and more!

5:30p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Entertainment, Children’s Slide, Moonwalk, Mini-Train

8-11 p.m. The Chardon Polka Band

11 p.m. Bier Garten closed, Germanfest closes for Saturday night

Sunday, June 4, 2017

8 a.m. Indoor Mass at Sacred Heart Church

10 a.m. Games (Fish Pond, Duck Pond, Pop Toss, Toy Walk, Face Painting, Tattoos, Basketball Throw, Golf Ball Throw, Mini-Train, Car Smash, Pull Tabs, and more!)

Bazaar Booths (Fancy Booth, Jewelry Booth, Country Store, Silent Auction, Basket Booth, Cake Walk, T-shirts and Souvenirs, Book Booth, Ice Cream, and more!) Fancy Booth (Embroidered Tea Towels, Lap Quilts, Quilt Drawings, and more!)

German Food Line in the Die KirchenKeller (church hall)

10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. The Chardon Polka Band

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bingo

2 p.m. Oral Auction