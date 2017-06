MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – K-State Challenge Course is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this Sunday.

The event is held by Kansas Sate Recreational Services and will be free and open to the public from 1-4 p.m.

Festivities will include cake and ice cream, prizes and an opportunity to meet Willie the Wildcat from 2-3 p.m.

