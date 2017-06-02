K-State football grants WR Corey Sutton transfer release

FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder listens to a question during the Big 12 college football media days in Dallas. Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder has been diagnosed with throat cancer, though treatments are going well and he says in a statement that he expects to be on the field for spring practice in March. The 77-year-old Snyder addressed his health in a statement Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, after rumors began circling that he was seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Courtesy: K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor and Head Football Coach Bill Snyder announced today that Corey Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is permitted to transfer and be eligible for athletics aid at any of the institutions to which he requested.

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” said Taylor. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder added. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

