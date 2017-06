TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on the lookout for a person who they say shot a man.

It happened just before two o’clock Friday morning in the 3600 block of SW Clare. Police say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officers think the two involved in the incident knew each other. If you have any information, you’re asked to call detectives at 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.