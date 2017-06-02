St. Louis couple donates $2 million to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A St. Louis couple, along with financial service firm Edward Jones, has donated $2 million to Kansas State University.

The university says the donation from Doug and Vicki Hill and Edward Jones will be used for to hire faculty and promote growth for the National Strategic Selling Institute in the College of Business Administration.

Doug Hill is a Kansas State alumnus and senior partner and former managing partner at Edward Jones. He said he and his wife want the donation to help the National Strategic Selling Institute become a full major degree program at the university.

The donation is part of a fundraising campaign led by the Kansas State Foundation, which has a goal of $1.4 billion of private donations for the university.