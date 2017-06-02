Topeka’s chief of prosecution resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seth Brackman, the chief of prosecution for the City of Topeka has resigned. The city said his resignation would be effective Friday.

Brackman joined the city on January 4, 2017.

Karan Thadani, Associate Attorney for the City will fulfill the duties of chief of prosecution until a permanent replacement has been named. Thadani was the elected county attorney in Cheyenne County from 2012 – 2015. He has been in his current role with the city since January 17, 2017 and will earn $76,040 annually.

“We appreciate the work Mr. Brackman did on behalf of the City of Topeka and wish him well in future endeavors,” said Doug Gerber, Interim City Manager.

Brackman earned $85,000 annually.