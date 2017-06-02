Vargas throws complete game shutout, Royals beat Indians

By Published:
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas (51) is congratulated by catcher Salvador Perez following a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 2, 2017. The Royals won 4-0. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jason Vargas tossed his first shutout in nearly three years Friday night, outdueling Royals nemesis Josh Tomlin and sending Kansas City to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Vargas (7-3) allowed seven hits over the first six innings but deftly induced double plays in four of them to escape the trouble. The veteran left-hander then set down the Indians in order the rest of the way, making a nifty grab of Carlos Santana’s liner in the ninth to seal it.

It was Vargas’ first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Oakland on Aug. 13, 2014.

The Royals scored their first run off Tomlin (3-7) with two down in the sixth when Lorenzo Cain beat out an infield single – he was initially ruled out, but the call was quickly overturned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s