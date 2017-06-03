Germanfest underway in Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parish is having their annual Germanfest this weekend.

The two-day festival kicked off Saturday and continue through Sunday night.

From authentic German food, to traditional entertainment and carnival games, there’s something for everyone.

“And that’s what’s great about it,” Robert Steinbock, a longtime volunteer said. “It’s all about the family.”

Germanfest has been around for many years, but Rev. Tim Haberkorn, of Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parish said it’s gotten bigger and bigger every year.

“Germanfest has become more than just a parish event, said Haberkorn. “It’s a Topeka event.”

Haberkorn said he’d describe the festival in one word, Gemütlichkeit.

“In German that means good company,” he said.

