Isolated showers and some storm chances this weekend

We are waking up this morning to some cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 60s, then quickly warm into the middle 80s by Saturday afternoon. Light winds generally less than 5 miles per hour all weekend long.

We’re still watching for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this weekend. Most of this weekend will be dry. However, showers and storms are likely on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be quick moving and the better news is that severe weather is not expected. So, if you have some outdoor plans after lunchtime, plan on packing the rain gear just in case. Despite some lingering rain on Saturday, highs will likely hangout in the upper 80s. It will feel muggy out there with high humidity levels.

It will be a great, summer-like week ahead for Northeast Kansas. Mostly sunny skies prevail for most of next week. We’ll keep high temperatures slightly above average as middle 80s. At this point, rain chances will try to move back in late next week. It’s still far too early to pinpoint next week’s rain chances, so we’ll keep our eyes on them and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit in the coming days.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso