Man accused of crimes in 3 states waives Kansas hearing

PRATT, Kan. (AP) – A man accused of killing and wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas in February has waived a hearing.

Alex Deaton is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, theft, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.

A Pratt County judge bound Deaton over after he waived Friday’s hearing. The stepfather of Pratt store clerk Riley Juel, whom Deaton is accused of shooting, says a recovering Juel has resumed work.

Deaton is indicted in Rankin County, Mississippi, for murder, auto theft and drive-by shooting, accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger.

Authorities also say he killed a woman in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

Deaton then allegedly drove to New Mexico, carjacked a couple and shot one, before capture in Kansas.