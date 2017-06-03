Teen in custody after Topeka car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is in Topeka police custody after a high speed chase Saturday.

Police began their pursuit around 4:00 in the afternoon.

Officers told a KSNT News crew on the scene, the chase started at 15th and Wanamaker before ending at SW 41st and Aylesbury rd.

KSNT News has learned the driver was a teenage boy. He has not been identified.

After topping speeds in the 80 miles per hour range, the boy wrecked a black, Ford pickup truck – Topeka police believe was stolen.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.