Teen in custody after Topeka car chase

By Published:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is in Topeka police custody after a high speed chase Saturday.

Police began their pursuit around 4:00 in the afternoon.

Officers told a KSNT News crew on the scene, the chase started at 15th and Wanamaker before ending at SW 41st and Aylesbury rd.

KSNT News has learned the driver was a teenage boy. He has not been identified.

After topping speeds in the 80 miles per hour range, the boy wrecked a black, Ford pickup truck – Topeka police believe was stolen.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s