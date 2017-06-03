Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in west Topeka.

It happened last night around 10 p.m. at the Haag Express 66 gas station located at 10th and Wanamaker.

Police say they were dispatched to check the welfare of a downed subject. When they arrived they found an unresponsive adult male in the parking lot, bleeding from numerous injuries.

Offices and ambulance personnel rendered aid but unfortunately, the victim had succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the name of the victim will be released at a later time after the family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.