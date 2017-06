TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the man found dead behind an area gas station.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Jason Baker.

No new details surrounding the case were released.

Officers were called to the area of 10th and Wanamaker road around 10:00 p.m. Friday. That’s where they found Baker in the parking lot, bleeding from numerous injuries.

He died at the scene.